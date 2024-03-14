G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.33 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

