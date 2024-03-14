G999 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130.64 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $130.64 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00075737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001472 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

