Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.65. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 911,533 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.50 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

