Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell Sells 15,000 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,186,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

Garmin stock opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $149.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,460,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

