Gavin Hill Purchases 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,195 ($28.12) per share, for a total transaction of £153.65 ($196.86).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,178 ($27.91) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($195.34).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,280 ($29.21) per share, for a total transaction of £136.80 ($175.27).

OXIG opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.42) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,168.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,077.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.96).

OXIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.19) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.72) to GBX 2,955 ($37.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281 ($29.22).

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

