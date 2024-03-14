GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $88.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

