GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Major Shareholder Jose Manzanarez Buys 48,142 Shares

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $257,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

