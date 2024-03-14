General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $50.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

