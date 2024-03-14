General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,259,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,489,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.