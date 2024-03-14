Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €3.26 ($3.58) and last traded at €3.22 ($3.54). 41,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.21 ($3.53).

Genfit Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.29.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

