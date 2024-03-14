Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.92

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 32.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.