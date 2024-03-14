GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $55.67 on Thursday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,959,201 shares of company stock valued at $123,646,866. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GitLab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.