GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLB
GitLab Stock Down 2.7 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,959,201 shares of company stock valued at $123,646,866. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GitLab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.