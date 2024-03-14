Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:VPN opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
