GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $247.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.88 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

