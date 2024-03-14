Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.31

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Goldbank Mining Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$54.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.45.
Goldbank Mining Company Profile
Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.
