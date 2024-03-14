GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 1.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 301,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,234,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.24.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

