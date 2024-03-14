Granite Construction Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

NYSE:GVA opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

