GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 309.0% from the February 14th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $6.6572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $79.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1,266.03%. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 465.03%.

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

