Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Insider Jason W. Reese Buys 16,200 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) insider Jason W. Reese purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $31,428.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,318,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,985.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a net margin of 81.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,035,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,193,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 223,384 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

