Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,154. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

