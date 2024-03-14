Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 7,764 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 274,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,341. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

