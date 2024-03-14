Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $29.56. 6,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $504.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile



Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

