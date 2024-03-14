Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 41 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.22. 34,672,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,284,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.98. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $293.24 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

