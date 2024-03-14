Greenfield Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Marriott International stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.67. The stock had a trading volume of 761,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,977. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $253.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

