Greenfield Savings Bank Has $234,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Onsemi by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Onsemi by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 33.3% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $76.70. 2,699,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

