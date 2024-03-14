Greenfield Savings Bank Has $422,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 5,045,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,483,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.