Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 371 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 272,184 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE DAR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 1,228,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,140. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

