Greenfield Savings Bank Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.20. 4,602,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,453. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $542.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

