Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 56 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.99. 698,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

