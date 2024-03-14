Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 611 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 43,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,227,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 153,719 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 43,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,649,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,738,699. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.