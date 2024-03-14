Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PAC stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $148.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Report on PAC

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.