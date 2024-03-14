Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 2.4%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

