Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.41

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 123705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

