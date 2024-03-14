Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $5,940,000.00 in Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.86 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

