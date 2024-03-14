Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,750 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,023 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,946 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

