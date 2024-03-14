Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 140 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TMDX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 492,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

