Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VSS traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $114.61. 106,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,583. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.