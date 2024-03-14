Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,416. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

