Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.21. 153,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,508. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

