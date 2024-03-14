Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,216.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $24.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $884.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,099,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,205,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $691.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $233.60 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

