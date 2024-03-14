Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.80. 656,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,032. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.64. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. HSBC cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.