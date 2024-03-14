Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total value of $1,877,382.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total value of $1,877,382.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,896,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,309 shares of company stock worth $64,682,071. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $203.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,824. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.57.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

