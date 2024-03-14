Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

LRCX traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $930.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $867.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $473.98 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

