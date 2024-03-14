Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

