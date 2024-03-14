Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,354,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.18. 3,010,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

