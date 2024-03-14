Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $17.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Harmonic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

