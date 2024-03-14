H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEES. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,900 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $114,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,528.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,479. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HEES stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 52,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

