Head to Head Analysis: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -761.25% -81.66% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 1.02 -$51.38 million ($3.00) -0.25 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -4.27

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,033.62%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.