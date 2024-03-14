Head to Head Comparison: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) & Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.22 million 3.48 -$60.51 million ($2.36) -0.92 Takeda Pharmaceutical $29.81 billion 1.53 $2.35 billion $0.66 21.84

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -272.66% -45.78% -39.28% Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.90% 12.57% 5.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 1 1 0 2.50 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,041.98%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.99%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Aadi Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

