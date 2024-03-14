Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 5,300 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

